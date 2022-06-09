Sherwin-Williams Acquires German Coatings Company

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) announced an agreement to acquire Gross & Perthun GmbH, a Mannheim, Germany based developer, manufacturer, and distributor of coatings primarily for the heavy equipment and transportation industries. The acquired business has approximately 100 employees and annual sales of approximately $50 million, and will become part of the Sherwin-Williams Performance Coatings Group reportable segment. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the third quarter of 2022.

“This high-quality business brings us innovative waterborne and solvent liquid coatings technology, leading specification and approval positions, strong relationships with multi-national and local customers, strategically located manufacturing, and