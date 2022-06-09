SEMA Reports U.S. Auto Specialty Equipment Retail Sales Grew to $50.9 Billion in 2021

Sales of specialty-equipment parts reached a new high in 2021, increasing to $50.9 billion in retail sales for the first time in history – up from $47.9 billion in 2020.

The finding comes from the new 2022 SEMA Market Report, which is available for download from the SEMA website, and provides the automotive aftermarket industry a comprehensive review of the specialty equipment market in 2021. The report includes new data on the U.S. market size, consumer profiling, industry trends, and changes in the vehicle population.

SEMA estimates that the growth was driven by strong consumer interest in working