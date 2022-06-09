CollisionWeek

Mercury Insurance Adds Digital Channel to Auto Claims Process

New web-based application enables policyholders to digitally submit a claim and connect with repair facilities.

Mercury Insurance (NYSE:MCY), the 16th largest private passenger auto insurer in the U.S., announced a new web-based application to help policyholders file a claim digitally immediately following an accident with ease and security. Through a series of recognizable prompts, the software allows drivers to submit their claim with the help of maps and emoji-driven questions about the accident and its surrounding circumstances.

Drivers will have the option to be connected to a Mercury authorized repair shop through its Direct Repair Program or access a

