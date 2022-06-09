CarLove Adds Paint Repair Franchise to Network in Atlanta

Total Car Franchising Corporation, the franchisor of Colors on Parade and CarLove mobile automotive paint and dent repair, announced the opening of its newest franchise unit in Atlanta, Ga. Servicing the Metro Atlanta area, the new franchise is owned and operated by Leonel Alcantara.

Alcantara has over 4 years of experience in the automotive industry doing wheel repair and auto body customization. For the past several months, he has been working with Atlanta Area Developer, Rob Ocello learning the ins and outs of CarLove’s proprietary paint repair processes and what it takes to operate a franchise. Last week, Alcantara attended