Alan Scrimager Appointed to NABC Board of Directors

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) announced that Alan Scrimager, from Pinnacle Financial Partners, is the Chairman’s appointee as an interim board member to the vacated seat of Anthony Natalie on the NABC Board of Directors. His appointment is in accordance with the NABC Bylaws.

Scrimager has more than 20 years of experience in banking and serves as Senior Lending Officer for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ Client Advisory Group in Memphis, Tenn. In his role, he leads a team that provides distinctive service and effective advice