Women’s Industry Network Announces New Executive Committee and Board Members

Announces expansion of WINConnect program.

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) has named its 2022-23 Leadership Officers and Board of Directors. The WIN Board of Directors consists of representatives from numerous industry segments including collision repair organizations, distributors, suppliers, consultants, paint manufacturers, insurance companies, and others.

“The diverse experience, skill and talent brought by these industry professionals will keep WIN thriving, focused and on track with our mission,” says Tanya Sweetland, WIN 2022-23 Chair. “I am looking forward to serving the WIN