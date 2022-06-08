NTSB Says Automobile Safety Rating System Is Failing Consumers

Safety board says 5-Star program should include collision avoidance technology ratings.
The 5-Star Safety Rating Program that Americans use when shopping for new passenger vehicles “fails consumers” by not including collision-avoidance and other technology in the ratings and is approaching “near irrelevance,” said National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Chair Jennifer Homendy in a comment letter on changes to the rating program.
In March, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration asked for comments on changes to its New Car Assessment Program (NCAP), commonly known as the 5-Star Safety Rating Program. The NTSB chair responded with a 13-page letter detailing ways to
