Agenda and Keynote Speakers Announced for July 12-15 ASE Instructor Training Conference

The ASE Education Foundation has announced the agenda and keynote speakers for the upcoming ASE Instructor Training Conference. Scheduled for July 12-15 at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Frisco, Texas, the conference will feature several informative panels plus a timely keynote panel discussion focused on bringing more women and other underrepresented groups into the automotive service industry.

Hosted by the ASE Education Foundation, the training conference is open to high school and college instructors from auto, truck and collision repair programs nationwide. Featuring more than 20 hours of technical update training, the robust agenda includes separate tracks for auto, medium/heavy