Tom Feeney Retires from Safelite and Belron

Tom Feeney, former president and CEO of Safelite and current Executive Chairman of Belron North America, today announced that he is fully retiring effective June 30.

In announcing his retirement, Feeney shared that he is looking forward to spending time with his wife, Debra, and family and will continue his commitment to philanthropic service, and his mentorship of young leaders.

“Tom has been an extraordinary leader in Safelite and Belron, said Gary Lubner, CEO of Belron. He turned Safelite into