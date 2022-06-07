HELLA First Manufacturer to Receive Approval in CAPA Tier 1 Replacement Parts Verification Program

The Certified Automotive Parts Association (CAPA), the independent non-profit standard-setting and certification organization for automotive crash parts, announced that global automotive supplier HELLA is the first manufacturer to receive CAPA approval to participate in its Tier 1 Replacement Parts Verification Program that was announced last year. The program is available for any Tier 1 supplier that also produces an in-house, alternately branded version of car company original (CCO) or car company service (CCS) parts used for automotive repair.

Drawing on the strength of its certification program and its third-party testing partner’s expertise in testing and certification, CAPA developed this