Daniel Briones Named Chief Marketing Officer at Crash Champions

Crash Champions, LLC announced that it has named Daniel Briones as Chief Marketing Officer. Briones, who was previously vice president of marketing and brand for the Company, will oversee go-to-market and brand strategies as a key member of Crash Champions’ executive leadership team.

Briones has 25 years in the automotive space; 15 of which have been as an experienced, tenured marketing leader. Over the course of his career, Briones has overseen marketing operations, analyzed emerging trends and developed game-changing strategic optimization plans for multi-billion-dollar organizations. In the process, Briones has