CARSTAR Adds Two Collision Repair Centers to Network in Houston

CARSTAR announced the opening of two new CARSTAR locations in Houston, Texas including CARSTAR Ambassador Tidwell, a 30,000 sq. ft. facility located at 159 Tidwell Road and CARSTAR Ambassador Montgomery, a 25,000 sq. ft. facility located at 11837 W Montgomery Road. The locations are owned by Mohammad Shuaeb.

General Manager, Moe Adas, is Shuaeb’s brother-in-law. Adas has worked in the industry since he can remember, having worked as a mechanic and been around body shops his whole life.

“Both of our locations feature the newest and best equipment on the market so we can facilitate a large volume of repairs,”