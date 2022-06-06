J.D. Power Acquires UK-Based Data and Predictive Analytics Provider to Bolster Automobile Repair and Warranty Data Sets

J.D. Power announced that it has acquired the data and predictive analytics business of We Predict, the UK-based provider of global automobile service and warranty analytics. We Predict’s software, which is used by auto manufacturers and suppliers to project future component failures and future warranty claims and costs, will be leveraged by J.D. Power to enhance its vehicle quality and dependability analytics, expand repair cost forecasting and provide critical valuation data.

“Robust data and powerful analytics that help manufacturers, suppliers and consumers better predict future repair costs are a key link in the auto industry value chain that will only