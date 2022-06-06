CollisionWeek

Ford Launches Technician Training Programs in Three New Schools

Ford is expanding the curriculum and adding locations to its premier training program designed to add more specially trained automotive technicians to the fast-growing field that now includes electric vehicles.

The initiative, known as Automotive Student Service Educational Training (ASSET), is a collaboration between Ford Motor Company, Ford and Lincoln dealers and select community colleges and technical schools. The program provides Ford and Lincoln dealerships and their customers with technicians highly trained in Ford service technologies and diagnostic & repair methods.

Three new Automotive Student Service Educational Training (ASSET) programs are starting this year at the following community colleges:

  • Pima
