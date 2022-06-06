CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / D&M Auto Body Wins Spanesi Welder at Northeast Trade Show

D&M Auto Body Wins Spanesi Welder at Northeast Trade Show

By Leave a Comment

The NORTHEAST 2022 Automotive Services Show boasted three days of excitement for collision and automotive repair professionals as they perused aisles filled with the industry’s latest and greatest tools and equipment, but as the winner of a Q5.2 three-torch MIG/MAG welder from Prize Sponsor Spanesi Americas, Dave Rush, or D&M Auto Body in Rockaway, will continue to reap the benefits of participating in the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey’s (AASP/NJ) flagship event for years to come.

“I was really surprised – not only that I won but that Spanesi would give away such an expensive piece of

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey