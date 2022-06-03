Mark Polzin Named Collision Repairer of the Year at HD Repair Forum

The Spring HD Repair Forum (HDRF) took place in Fort Worth, Texas on April 5th & 6th at the Historic Fort Worth Hilton. Industry leaders and executives from the United States and Canada gathered to network and participate in the only conference solely dedicated to the heavy-duty collision repair industry.

HDRF leadership recognized Mark Polzin as the Collision Repairer of the Year at the event. This award is presented to an individual for outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to advancing the heavy-duty collision repair industry.