CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Mark Polzin Named Collision Repairer of the Year at HD Repair Forum

Mark Polzin Named Collision Repairer of the Year at HD Repair Forum

By Leave a Comment

The Spring HD Repair Forum (HDRF) took place in Fort Worth, Texas on April 5th & 6th at the Historic Fort Worth Hilton. Industry leaders and executives from the United States and Canada gathered to network and participate in the only conference solely dedicated to the heavy-duty collision repair industry.

Mark Polzin was named the Collision Repairer of the Year at the HD Repair Forum.

HDRF leadership recognized Mark Polzin as the Collision Repairer of the Year at the event. This award is presented to an individual for outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to advancing the heavy-duty collision repair industry.

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey