CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / ASE Education Foundation Adopt-A-School Program Helps Students Transition from School to Work

ASE Education Foundation Adopt-A-School Program Helps Students Transition from School to Work

By Leave a Comment

The ASE Education Foundation’s new Adopt-A-School program is a valuable resource to help students transition to the workforce. By implementing work-based learning programs, businesses can help reinforce classroom instruction and increase students’ hands-on skills, making graduates more productive at the start of their careers.

ASE Education Foundation logo“Many businesses hire students while they are still in school. Done correctly, work-based learning can be a real asset for development and retention of employees,” said Mike Coley, president, ASE Education Foundation. “Our Adopt-a-School toolkit is filled with excellent information on how businesses can implement a successful work-based learning program. When a business supports a local

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey