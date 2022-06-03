ASE Education Foundation Adopt-A-School Program Helps Students Transition from School to Work

The ASE Education Foundation’s new Adopt-A-School program is a valuable resource to help students transition to the workforce. By implementing work-based learning programs, businesses can help reinforce classroom instruction and increase students’ hands-on skills, making graduates more productive at the start of their careers.

“Many businesses hire students while they are still in school. Done correctly, work-based learning can be a real asset for development and retention of employees,” said Mike Coley, president, ASE Education Foundation. “Our Adopt-a-School toolkit is filled with excellent information on how businesses can implement a successful work-based learning program. When a business supports a local