Collision Repair Education Foundation Honors 21 I-CAR Volunteer Committees

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) honored volunteer I-CAR Committees around the country that avidly support the Foundation’s initiatives by coordinating local fundraisers, sponsoring uniforms and more to benefit their local collision school programs. During I-CAR’s recent Zone Conferences, CREF recognized 21 I-CAR Committees for their 2021 dedication to the industry’s future by holding a fundraiser for their local collision school programs in 2021.

“The Foundation’s role is to facilitate the industry’s generosity, and I-CAR Committees that support CREF are very generous!” states CREF Managing Director Brandon Eckenrode. “We recognized 21 committees for their extensive efforts in supporting their local