WorldSkills Competition in Shanghai Cancelled

The current lockdowns in Shanghai and ongoing pandemic prevention and control restrictions in China make hosting the October event impossible in 2022.

Today WorldSkills International, in agreement with WorldSkills Members, WorldSkills Shanghai 2022 Executive Bureau, and WorldSkills China (MOHRSS) announced the cancellation of WorldSkills Competition 2022 (WorldSkills Shanghai 2022).

Scheduled for October 12–17, the 46th WorldSkills Competition was originally planned for 2021 and was postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Following the decision, WorldSkills Members and Global Partners began discussions on alternative opportunities for the Competitors that were preparing for WorldSkills Competition 2022.

“It is with deep disappointment that we announce the cancellation of WorldSkills Shanghai 2022. Looking ahead to the future, we have no doubt that when China hosts a WorldSkills Competition, it will be extraordinary,” said Chris Humphries, President and Chair of the Board.

“We are grateful for the time and resources that the Competitors and the committed supporters, employers, Experts, and Partners have invested in preparation for the event. Alongside WorldSkills Members and Partners, we are working actively to develop alternative competitive arrangements to celebrate your skills in 2022. Look for announcements by the end of June 2022.”

WorldSkills recognizes the extraordinary commitment shown by our Chinese host partners – the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security (MOHRSS), the Municipality of Shanghai, WorldSkills China, and WorldSkills Shanghai 2022.

Following the WorldSkills Competition in Lyon, France, in 2024, WorldSkills is considering bringing the WorldSkills Competition to Shanghai, China, in 2026, subject to the decision made by the Members at its General Assembly.

WorldSkills China expressed its regret for not being able to hold the Competition in 2022 as scheduled and is extremely grateful for the understanding and support of WorldSkills and its Members, Partners, and stakeholders. The aspiration and commitment of the Chinese side to support and participate in WorldSkills remains the same. WorldSkills China looks forward to the opportunity to develop and deliver the Competition in Shanghai in the future.

In response to the announcement, Car-O-Liner said on a notice on its website, “As a long-time Global Partner of WorldSkills International, Car-O-Liner recognizes the commitment of all international competitors, experts and Skill competition managers and encourages all parties to continue pursuing excellence in skills development.”