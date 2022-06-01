Safelite Group Acquires Frontier Glass

Safelite Group, the owner of Safelite AutoGlass , announced today an agreement to acquire the assets of Frontier Glass in Buffalo, N.Y. The transaction was completed on Friday, May 27.

“We’re pleased to welcome Frontier Glass associates to the Safelite family,” said Renee Cacchillo, President and CEO of Safelite Group. “Founded in 1920, their focus on high-quality work and stellar customer service nicely align with our mission and values, making this acquisition a terrific addition to our business.”

“This is a fantastic opportunity to utilize the skills and talents of their team while honoring their incredible legacy,” Cacchillo said. “Together,