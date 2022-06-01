IAA Expands Two Louisiana Locations to Bolster CAT Preparedness

Two locations in hurricane-prone region converted to permanent CAT yards.

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) announced the expansions of the Crowley and Scott CAT yards near Lafayette, La. These full-term conversions of CAT yards into permanent facilities support IAA’s long-term capacity strategy in this hurricane-prone region.

“IAA’s continued investment in hurricane-prone areas, like southern Louisiana, helps to provide the capacity and resources to react quickly to CAT events,” said Tim O’Day, President of U.S. Operations. “Our strategy is all about preparedness. We identify logistical challenges ahead of potential CAT events so that we can respond effectively and efficiently when the time comes.