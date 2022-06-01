CollisionWeek

Global Finishing Solutions and 1Collision Announce New Partnership Program

Global Finishing Solutions (GFS) announced a new partnership program with 1Collision.

Global Finishing Solutions logoUnder the partnership program, GFS will provide 1Collision affiliates with lifelong support and service of industry-leading finishing equipment and technologies that improve paint finish quality, increase throughput and exceed performance requirements. 1Collision affiliates can also take advantage of GFS’s expansive distribution network, which provides consulting, training, installation, service, maintenance and aftermarket support on a local level.

“As the preferred provider of finishing equipment for 1Collision, we are confident the support, expertise and stability of GFS will strengthen their presence in their respective markets, while giving them the equipment and

