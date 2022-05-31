Maaco Fort Myers Partners with Local Technical College

Maaco Fort Myers launched a partnership with local technical college, Fort Myers Technical College, to help support future auto body repair professionals.

Owner of Maaco Fort Myers, Justin DePasquale, and his business partner, Richard Leatherwood, have been actively working to find causes important in Fort Myers, so they can give back to the community they serve.

“We’ve recently been able to enhance our efforts of giving back to our community by partnering with the Fort Myers Technical College,” said Justin DePasquale, owner, Maaco Fort Myers. “As vehicles advance with innovation, so does the technology required to repair them. It’s important