Collision Industry Foundation Gala July 20 in Pittsburgh 

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) announced its 11th Gala event will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, at Howl at the Moon, in Pittsburgh, Pa. near industry meetings being held at the Omni William Penn Hotel.

Registration for the CIF Gala is available online.

The goal of this annual industry get-together is to raise funds for supporting collision repair industry professionals with emergency relief in times of crisis. Everyone attending can participate in the raffles and visit the silent auction.

Attending the Gala in July will be a recent recipient of CIF support, and more details will be