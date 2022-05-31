CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Classic Collision Acquires Collision Repair Center in Holly Hill, Florida

Classic Collision Acquires Collision Repair Center in Holly Hill, Florida

By Leave a Comment

Classic Collision, LLC announced the acquisition of The Body Werks repair center in Holly Hill, Fla.

Classic Collision Inc. logoThe Body Werks has been taking care of the collision repair needs for Daytona and the surrounding areas for almost 40 years.

“We have gained a stellar reputation in our community because of our attention to detail and our dedication to clients, and we look forward to carrying this on with Classic,” stated Tom Prescott, Owner.

“We are pleased to welcome the entire Body Werks team to the Classic Family. We recognize their high service standards and look forward to building on that in

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey