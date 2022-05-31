Classic Collision Acquires Collision Repair Center in Holly Hill, Florida

Classic Collision, LLC announced the acquisition of The Body Werks repair center in Holly Hill, Fla.

The Body Werks has been taking care of the collision repair needs for Daytona and the surrounding areas for almost 40 years.

“We have gained a stellar reputation in our community because of our attention to detail and our dedication to clients, and we look forward to carrying this on with Classic,” stated Tom Prescott, Owner.

“We are pleased to welcome the entire Body Werks team to the Classic Family. We recognize their high service standards and look forward to building on that in