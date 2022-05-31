Auto and Marine Finishes Named BASF ColorSource Distributor of the Year

Auto and Marine Finishes (AMF) won the BASF ColorSource Automotive Refinish 2021 Distributor of the Year award at BASF’s annual ColorSource conference held in April in Tampa, Fla.

“Auto and Marine Finishes (AMF) has been an extremely strong partner for BASF in southwest Florida and southwestern Illinois since joining the ColorSource program in 2017,” said Justin Davis, manager of sales excellence for BASF Refinish. “In 2021, AMF not only