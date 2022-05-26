CollisionWeek

NOAA Predicts Above-Normal Atlantic Hurricane Season This Year

Ongoing La Niña, above-average Atlantic temperatures set the stage for busy season ahead. 

Forecasters at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, a division of the National Weather Service, are predicting above-average hurricane activity this year — which would make it the seventh consecutive above-average hurricane season. NOAA’s outlook for the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, which extends from June 1 to November 30, predicts a 65% chance of an above-normal season, a 25% chance of a near-normal season and a 10% chance of a below-normal season.

For the 2022 hurricane season, NOAA is forecasting a likely range of 14 to 21 named storms

