Allstate Says Collision Data Points to Increasingly Dangerous Roads this Summer

Collision rates could be more than 7% higher in the summer post-pandemic.

An analysis by Allstate of proprietary collision data for the five years between 2017 and 2021 reveals that the U.S. is likely to see riskier roadways this summer.

Over the past two years, numerous roadway safety organizations, including the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the National Safety Council, have noted an alarming increase in traffic fatalities in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. A new analysis of Allstate collision data highlights a shift away from below-average collision rates during the summer months pre-pandemic to collision rates in