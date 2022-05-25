Volvo Trucks Academy Opens New Illinois Facility to Better Serve Electric Truck Training

Volvo Trucks North America announced today that the Volvo Trucks Academy opened a new facility in Tinley Park, Illinois, to expand access to battery-electric truck training in the central U.S. The new 14,865-square-foot facility is larger and more modern than the previous Illinois training facility, enabling Volvo Trucks to provide more robust, hands-on learning opportunities for customers and dealers interested in electromobility solutions, including the Volvo VNR Electric model.
“The programs
