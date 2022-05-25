CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Volvo Trucks Academy Opens New Illinois Facility to Better Serve Electric Truck Training

Volvo Trucks Academy Opens New Illinois Facility to Better Serve Electric Truck Training

By Leave a Comment

Volvo Trucks North America announced today that the Volvo Trucks Academy opened a new facility in Tinley Park, Illinois, to expand access to battery-electric truck training in the central U.S. The new 14,865-square-foot facility is larger and more modern than the previous Illinois training facility, enabling Volvo Trucks to provide more robust, hands-on learning opportunities for customers and dealers interested in electromobility solutions, including the Volvo VNR Electric model.

Volvo Trucks North America’s new training facility in Tinley Park, Illinois was opened to better support battery-electric vehicle training and provides both classroom and hands-on learning space for technicians.

“The programs

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey