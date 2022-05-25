US New Vehicle Retail Sales Projected to Decline Over 20% Compared to Last Year

Average price forecast to set another record.

New-vehicle retail sales for May 2022 are expected to decline when compared with May 2021, according to a joint forecast from J.D. Power and LMC Automotive. Retail sales of new vehicles this month are expected to reach 1,013,700 units, a 20.9% decrease compared with May 2021 when adjusted for selling days. May 2022 has two fewer selling days compared to May 2021. Comparing the same sales volume without adjusting for the number of selling days translates to a decrease of 27.0% from 2021.

Total new-vehicle sales for May 2022, including retail and non-retail