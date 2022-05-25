IAA Expands and Relocates Its UK Head Office

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) announced that its UK-based business unit is relocating and expanding its southern UK head office in order to meet the demands of both current and new customers. The current office, IAA House, will be retained as an expanded Customer Service center.

“The expansion and relocation of our southern UK head office demonstrates IAA’s continued commitment and investment in its UK business,” said Tom Rumboll, UK Managing Director for IAA and CEO of SYNETIQ. “In addition to building capacity to support the company’s growth in the UK, the new office will create a more dynamic working environment that