Hyundai Motor Group Increases US Investment

Plans to expand electric vehicle production and commercial launch of robotaxi service in 2023.

The Hyundai Motor Group (HMG) is increasing its investment to more than $10 billion by 2025 to further its smart mobility solutions in the U.S. including investments HMG has allocated a series of additional expenditure to foster key future businesses such as robotics, advanced air mobility (AAM), autonomous driving, and artificial intelligence (AI). The investment will enable HMG to offer diverse mobility products and services with greater safety and convenience.