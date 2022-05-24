Uni-Select Canada and the Colonial Group Announce Strategic Agreement

Uni-Select Canada Inc. (TSE:UNS) announced today that it has entered into a strategic agreement with Colonial Garage & Distributors Limited and its affiliated companies to join its Canadian network of independent members, a foundation of Uni-Select’s success for over 50 years.

The Colonial Group, a family owned and operated business, established almost 100 years ago, has grown to become the largest privately owned aftermarket auto parts supplier in Atlantic Canada, with 20 locations located in the provinces of Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador. Colonial’s strong reputation in the market has been driven by the dedication of its over 150 employees focused on delivering outstanding customer service and support.

“With its extensive warehouse network and strong vendor relationships, Uni-Select offers us the scalability we have been missing to expand and grow our business to the next level. We have been thoroughly impressed by the knowledge, professionalism, and flexibility of Uni-Select’s senior leadership team,” shared Douglas Squires, the Colonial Group president. “After being a shareholder in a competitive network of independent wholesalers for over 55 years, we are excited by the opportunities provided to our group of companies and look forward to a bright and exciting future.”

In the coming months, Colonial Group stores in Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador will be converted to the Bumper to Bumper banner program, while also keeping their own identity and name, which are well known in the local market. The Uni-Select team and the Colonial Group family are looking forward to working together to ensure a successful launch.

“We are pleased to welcome Colonial, a family business, as a new independent member in the Atlantic region of Canada. This new and very promising agreement with the Colonial Group, with whom we share the same values, will allow us to consolidate our presence in the Atlantic Provinces and complement our current members in the region,” said Emilie Gaudet, President and Chief Operating Officer, Canadian Automotive Group

“This partnership with Colonial represents our first agreement with a major independent member in the last decade and represents our commitment to our strategy of building and strengthening relationships with our Canadian members,” added Brian McManus, Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Uni-Select Inc.