CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Intertek Expands Service Offerings at North America Electric Vehicle Testing Lab

Intertek Expands Service Offerings at North America Electric Vehicle Testing Lab

By Leave a Comment

Intertek announced the expansion of services and capabilities at its Transportation Technologies lab in Plymouth, Mich., to meet the automotive industry’s increasing demand for safe and reliable testing for evolving electric vehicle (EV) and electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) technologies.

“As an early adopter of and pioneer in EV testing, Intertek’s continued investment in the Plymouth location to bring in additional state-of-the-art equipment and innovate our offerings underscores our commitment to deliver best-in-class testing and certification services to our automotive customers as their needs evolve.”

With President Biden’s goal of having half of all new vehicles sold in the U.S.

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey