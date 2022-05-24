Crash Champions Celebrates 200 Location Milestone

Company employs 3,500 people at 200 locations in 20 states.

Crash Champions, LLC announced that, with the acquisition of two collision repair centers in New Jersey reported yesterday, it has grown to 200 collision repair centers. The company’s M&A strategy has grown Crash Champions by over 2,400 percent since 2019.

Today, Crash Champions employs more than 3,500 professionals across its network of over 200 locations in 20 states, making it the largest founder-led and operated collision repair company in America.

“This is a tremendous time to be a part of the Crash Champions family,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO