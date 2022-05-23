CollisionWeek

LKQ Releases 2021 Sustainability Report

Unveils its new brand identity.

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) released its 2021 Sustainability Report and unveiled its new brand identity, reflecting the Company’s transformation from a salvage dismantler and recycler to a leading global value-added and sustainable distributor of vehicle parts, accessories, and services.

LKQ’s 2021 Sustainability Report, highlights key environmental, social, and governance (ESG) accomplishments.

“LKQ is improving the world one part at a time. As the largest recycler of automobiles in the world, we have a longstanding commitment to ESG that is central to our strategy of delivering a more sustainable future for both LKQ and our planet while

