Services for Sheila Loftus, the longtime executive director of the Washington Metropolitan Auto Body Association (WMABA) and editor and publisher of Hammer & Dolly, the association’s monthly trade magazine, who passed away May 11 were announced in an online obituary.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 4 at Fort Washington Collegiate Church, located at 729 W. 181st Street, in New York, N.Y. at 3 p.m., with a reception to follow.