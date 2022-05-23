Crash Champions Acquires Collision Repair Centers in New Jersey and Pennsylvania

CollisionWeek

Crash Champions, LLC announced that it has grown its presence in New Jersey and Pennsylvania through the acquisition of Jost Collision and Garage, consisting of two locations at 1502 NJ-138 in Wall Township and 1704 Huntington Ave in Neptune City, N.J. and the acquisition of Syrena Collision Center consisting of two shops located at 691 Bethlehem Pike in Montgomeryville and 6201 Oxford Ave in Philadelphia, Pa.

Crash Champions logo“We continue to have success with our expansion strategy because we only look to acquire shops with engaged management teams and talented professionals that prioritize the customer experience, and Jost Collision and Syrena are

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

