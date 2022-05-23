Average Age of Vehicles in the US Increases to 12.2 years.

Average age of light vehicles at an all-time high in 2022 as the vehicle fleet climbed to 283M passenger cars and light trucks.

The average age of light vehicles in operation (VIO) in the US rose to 12.2 years this year, increasing by nearly two months over the prior year, according to new research from S&P Global Mobility. Electric vehicles also exceeded 0.5% of VIO for the first time.

This is the fifth straight year the average vehicle age in the US has risen. This year’s average age marks another all-time high for the average age even as the vehicle