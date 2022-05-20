Partsmax Expands Sales Team

Miami, Florida-based Partsmax announced that it has expanded its sales team, a strategic move that will directly benefit customers.

“We’re always looking for ways to serve our customers to the best of our ability,” said Ricky Dorta, CEO of Partsmax. “Adding great people to our team is one of the best ways to do that.”

Partsmax, a member of the Automotive Body Parts Association for 25 years (ABPA) and Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA), has served the South Florida community with quality collision auto parts at great prices for over two decades. The company has over 250,000 square-feet of warehouse