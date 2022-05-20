NOVUS Glass Adds New Location in Kelowna, British Columbia

Kelowna, one of the fastest growing cities in western Canada, has become the latest location to offer NOVUS Glass’ glass repair and replacement services. NOVUS Glass Kelowna, located at 2343 Leckie Rd. in Kelowna, B.C., Canada, joins Fix Network’s global portfolio of locally owned and operated aftermarket franchise centers across the world.

The center’s operations manager, Scott Maciag, has been associated with an automotive dealership in the past and spent the past 12 years in the glass repair and replacement business.

“When I started with the Kelowna Chevrolet dealership, I saw the opportunity to move our glass repair and replacement