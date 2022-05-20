Increased Demand for Gasoline Pushes Prices to Record Levels

Gasoline demand was up 3.7% last week compared to the previous week.

Since Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline reported by AAA has increased by 11 cents to $4.59 a new record. According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 4.8 million barrels to 220.2 million barrels last week.

For the week ending May 13, gasoline demand increased to 9027 thousand barrels per day (TBPD), up 3.7% from 8702 TBPD the week prior. On a weekly basis gasoline demand was down just 1.3% from 2019, even in the