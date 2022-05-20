Ford Issues Park Outside Warning for 2021 Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators

Vehicle manufacturer confirms 16 fires, most in unattended vehicles.

Ford Motor Company is warning rental car companies and other owners of 2021 Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators to park their vehicles outside due to the risk of fire. The automaker has confirmed 16 fires, mostly in vehicles that were unattended. Fourteen of these fires were in rental cars.

Until further notice, owners of these affected vehicles should not park them inside – they should only be parked outside and away from homes and other structures. Fires have occurred in vehicles that were parked and turned off.

More than 39,000 vehicles