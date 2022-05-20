AkzoNobel’s Tim Ronak Joins CIECA Board

CIECA announced yesterday that Tim Ronak, senior services consultant for AkzoNobel, joined CIECA’s Board of Trustees, effective immediately. He will be representing the Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS).

“I’m excited to be part of the CIECA Board of Trustees and help develop and promote the next generation of industry standards,” said Ronak. “Without a common set of criteria, everyone may have different expectations. By standardizing the communication, we can work to ensure everyone communicates the same intended message.”

“We welcome Tim to CIECA’s Board of Trustees,” said Paul Barry, CIECA’s executive