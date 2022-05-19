Nominations Open for I-CAR’s Russ Verona Memorial Award and Jeff Silver Award

The Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR) announced online nominations are now open for the Russ Verona Memorial Award and the Jeff Silver Award for performance year 2021. These awards recognize outstanding contributions to advancing technical education and professionalism in the collision repair industry.

Nominations for both awards are being accepted for consideration through July 29, with winners announced during 2022 SEMA Week at the Collision Industry Red Carpet Awards ceremony on November 2, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Established in 2006, the Russ Verona Award honors