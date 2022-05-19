Copart Reports Revenue of $939.9 Million in Fiscal Third Quarter

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) reported revenue for the quarter ended April 30 was $939.9 million, an increase of $206.0 million, or 28.1%, from the same period last year. Gross profit was $436.3 million, an increase of $54.9 million, or 14.4%. Net income was $278.6 million, a decrease of $8.2 million, or 2.9% from last year.

For the nine months ended April 30, revenue, gross profit, and net income were $2,617.5 million, $1,224.6 million, and $826.4 million, respectively. These represent an increase in revenue of $673.7 million, or 34.7%; an increase in gross profit of $239.0 million, or 24.3%; and an