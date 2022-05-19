Clyde Douglas Named SVP and General Manager, Claims at USAA

Insurance executive, Coast Guard veteran to lead 7,000 claims employees.

USAA announced today that Clyde Douglas has joined USAA as SVP and General Manager, Claims. He will oversee the Claims organization, focusing on providing exceptional service to USAA’s members.

Douglas brings more than 25 years of industry experience and joins USAA from Chubb where he was the executive vice president and chief operations officer of global claims. Most recently, Douglas was responsible for the global claims transformation, optimization, digital and intelligent process automation programs and vendor management. He also had