ASA Honors Members and Elects Board at Annual Business Meeting

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) held its 2022 Annual Business Meeting in Hurst, Texas, on Thursday, May 12.

One meeting highlight was ASA’s annual awards presentation, honoring members and organizations whose contributions went above and beyond in their service to ASA and to the automotive service industry.

Tony Molla, a former ASA team member in Keller, Texas, received the ASA Phoenix Award. The Phoenix award recognizes an ASA Collision Division member for his or her generous and far-reaching contributions to the automotive service industry.

Andy Fiffick, owner of Rad Air Complete Car Care, Parma Heights, Ohio, received the ASA Alpha