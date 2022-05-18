CollisionWeek

Root Insurance Expands to Alabama and Florida

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT), a technology company powering insurance solutions and the parent company of Root Insurance, has launched in Alabama and Florida, the 33rd and 34th states where Root auto insurance is now available. With the addition of these two new states, Root Insurance is now available to 76% of the U.S. population.

Root Insurance logo“We’re excited to launch Root to the 20 million drivers in Alabama and Florida,” said Frank Palmer, Chief Insurance Officer at Root. “This greatly expands our footprint of bringing fair, affordable car insurance to drivers across the country.”

Root is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio and its auto

