Interview: Lucky Papageorg on Special Commission on Auto Body Labor Rates in Massachusetts Report

AASP/MA executive director details the final report mandated by the legislature examining stagnation of labor rates paid to collision repair facilities in the Commonwealth.

To better understand the collision repair industry perspective on the Report of the Special Commission on Auto Body Labor Rates that was released in April, CollisionWeek spoke with Lucky Papageorg, executive director of the Alliance of Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Massachusetts (AASP/MA).

In our interview embedded below, Papageorg details the long-standing history of labor rate concerns in Massachusetts dating back to the Insurance Reform Act of 1988, how rates have not kept pace with